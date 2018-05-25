Here's Latest Memorial Day Outlook: Humid, Some Sun; Will We See Storms?

It won't be a picture-perfect Memorial (to say the least), but given the string of steamy, stormy weather, it won't be that bad either.

Clouds will linger into Memorial Day morning, but there should be gradual clearing during the day with breaks of sun from west to east during the morning.

The afternoon will be bring increasing sun, with humid, warm and muggy conditions and the high temperature in the low-70s.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

There will be patchy fog overnight through around 10 a.m. Tuesday before it becomes sunny and much warmer, with a high in the mid-80s.

