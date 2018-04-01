High Wind Warning: Gusts Up To 60 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

This story has been updated.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued for the entire region for Wednesday afternoon and evening as winds could gust up to 50-60 miles per hour, possibly causing power outages.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, wet weather will continue with light rain and drizzle and a few rumbles of thunder possible on Wednesday as temps rise to around the 60-degree mark.

The wind advisory is in effect from noon till midnight for Southern Westchester, Eastern Bergen and Southern Fairfield, with 50 mph wind gusts. The advisory was upgraded to a High Wind Warning for the following areas: Northern Fairfield, Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Northern Westchester and Dutchess, where winds could gust up to 60 mph.

Temps will drop sharply overnight after the arrival of the cold front. Thursday will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s, but with the wind-chill factor, it will feel more like it's between 20 and 30 degrees much of the day.

Rain is expected overnight Thursday. A mix of rain and snow with all snow in some spots likely, with about an inch of accumulation expected for the entire region Friday morning.

Precipitation will become all rain by late morning Friday as the high temperature will reach 50 degrees.

More rain and snow showers are expected overnight Friday into Saturday as another cold front pushes through.

