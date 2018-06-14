Contact Us
weather

Hot Stuff: Poor Air Quality Sunday, Real-Feel Temp Around 100 Monday

Daily Voice
A look at the hot weather pattern to start the week.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The week has started with the hottest weather of the year.

The heat index -- a combination of the actual temperature and humidity -- will be in the mid-90s on Father's Day and around the 100-degree mark on Monday when record-breaking temps are possible.

School districts in the area are planning ahead, and one has already announced an early dismissal for Monday. For more on that, click here.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect Sunday around the region. Consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health, the New York State Department of Health recommends in a statement.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician, the statement said.

Thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon into Monday evening ahead of an approaching cold front could be severe, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Sunday morning.

