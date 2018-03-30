How Much Snow Did You Get? Parts Of Area Saw Half-Foot Or More

If it was a last blast of winter, it sure delivered a solid parting shot.

A quick-moving Easter Monday storm that swept through the area left as much as a half a foot or more of snowfall in some spots.

Below is a sampling of totals from throughout the area. As always, please be sure to add the total for your hometown by leaving a comment here.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we have a brief request. Old Man Winter, you've overstayed your welcome. There's the door, use it, and don't come back for a while.

Fairfield County

Bridgeport Airport 5.7 inches, 9:50 a.m.

Danbury 5.6 inches, 10 a.m.

Greenwich 6 inches, 8:30 a.m.

New Canaan 5.3 inches, 8:15 a.m.

New Fairfield 3.5 inches, 8:15 a.m.

Norwalk 5.8 inches, 9:20 a.m.

Stamford 5.2 inches, 9:30 a.m.

Weston 5.0 inches, 7:47 a.m.

Westchester County

Armonk 4.6 inches, 8 a.m.

Cortlandt Manor 6.5 inches, noon

White Plains 7.8 inches, 10:15 a.m.

Bergen County

Franklin Lakes 6.3 inches, 10:15 a.m.

Little Ferry 4 inches, 7:45 a.m.

Northvale 6.2 inches, 9:20 a.m.

Ridgewood 6.5 inches, 9:30 a.m.

Teterboro Airport 5.2 inches, 7:50 a.m.

Ramsey 4 inches, 7:45 a.m.

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge 4.5 inches, 8 a.m.

Garnerville 6 inches, 10 a.m.

Stony Point 4.8 inches, 7:45 a.m.

Orange County

Gardnertown 5 inches, 9:42 a.m.

Monroe 6 inches, 9:30 a.m.

New Windsor 4.9 inches, 10:15 a.m.

Rock Tavern 4.3 inches, 9:30 a.m.

Salisbury Mills 5 inches, 8:45 a.m.

Westtown 4.1 inches, 9:35 a.m.

Putnam County

Brewster 5.5 inches, 10:18 a.m.

Carmel 1.8 inches, 8 a.m.

Dutchess County

Red Hook, 2.5 inches, 5 a.m. Monday

Passaic County

Hawthorne 5.3 inches, 8 a.m.

Wanaque 3.5 inches, 8 a.m.

West Milford 7 inches, noon

