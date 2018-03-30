Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: One Rockland Resident Killed, Another Injured In Route 17 Crash
weather

How Much Snow Did You Get? Parts Of Area Saw Half-Foot Or More

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at how things measured up in Garnerville in Northern Rockland on Monday -- namely, half a foot.
A look at how things measured up in Garnerville in Northern Rockland on Monday -- namely, half a foot. Photo Credit: Pete Badagliacca

If it was a last blast of winter, it sure delivered a solid parting shot.

A quick-moving Easter Monday storm that swept through the area left as much as a half a foot or more of snowfall in some spots.

Below is a sampling of totals from throughout the area. As always, please be sure to add the total for your hometown by leaving a comment here.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we have a brief request. Old Man Winter, you've overstayed your welcome. There's the door, use it, and don't come back for a while.

Fairfield County

Bridgeport Airport 5.7 inches, 9:50 a.m.

Danbury 5.6 inches, 10 a.m.

Greenwich 6 inches, 8:30 a.m.

New Canaan 5.3 inches, 8:15 a.m.

New Fairfield 3.5 inches, 8:15 a.m.

Norwalk 5.8 inches, 9:20 a.m.

Stamford 5.2 inches, 9:30 a.m.

Weston 5.0 inches, 7:47 a.m.

Westchester County

Armonk 4.6 inches, 8 a.m.

Cortlandt Manor 6.5 inches, noon

White Plains 7.8 inches, 10:15 a.m.

Bergen County

Franklin Lakes 6.3 inches, 10:15 a.m.

Little Ferry 4 inches, 7:45 a.m.

Northvale 6.2 inches, 9:20 a.m.

Ridgewood 6.5 inches, 9:30 a.m.

Teterboro Airport 5.2  inches, 7:50 a.m.

Ramsey 4 inches, 7:45 a.m.

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge 4.5 inches, 8 a.m.

Garnerville 6 inches, 10 a.m.

Stony Point 4.8 inches, 7:45 a.m.

Orange County

Gardnertown 5 inches, 9:42 a.m.

Monroe 6 inches, 9:30 a.m.

New Windsor 4.9 inches, 10:15 a.m.

Rock Tavern 4.3 inches, 9:30 a.m.

Salisbury Mills 5 inches, 8:45 a.m.

Westtown 4.1 inches, 9:35 a.m.

Putnam County

Brewster 5.5 inches, 10:18 a.m.

Carmel 1.8 inches, 8 a.m.

Dutchess County

Red Hook, 2.5 inches, 5 a.m. Monday

Passaic County

Hawthorne 5.3 inches, 8 a.m.

Wanaque 3.5 inches, 8 a.m.

West Milford 7 inches, noon

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.