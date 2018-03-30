How Much Snow Did You Get? Parts Of Area Saw Half-Foot Or More

If it was a last blast of winter, it sure delivered a solid parting shot.
A quick-moving Easter Monday storm that swept through the area left as much as a half a foot or more of snowfall in some spots.
Below is a sampling of totals from throughout the area. As always, please be sure to add the total for your hometown by leaving a comment here.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we have a brief request. Old Man Winter, you've overstayed your welcome. There's the door, use it, and don't come back for a while.
Fairfield County
Bridgeport Airport 5.7 inches, 9:50 a.m.
Danbury 5.6 inches, 10 a.m.
Greenwich 6 inches, 8:30 a.m.
New Canaan 5.3 inches, 8:15 a.m.
New Fairfield 3.5 inches, 8:15 a.m.
Norwalk 5.8 inches, 9:20 a.m.
Stamford 5.2 inches, 9:30 a.m.
Weston 5.0 inches, 7:47 a.m.
Westchester County
Armonk 4.6 inches, 8 a.m.
Cortlandt Manor 6.5 inches, noon
White Plains 7.8 inches, 10:15 a.m.
Bergen County
Franklin Lakes 6.3 inches, 10:15 a.m.
Little Ferry 4 inches, 7:45 a.m.
Northvale 6.2 inches, 9:20 a.m.
Ridgewood 6.5 inches, 9:30 a.m.
Teterboro Airport 5.2 inches, 7:50 a.m.
Ramsey 4 inches, 7:45 a.m.
Rockland County
Chestnut Ridge 4.5 inches, 8 a.m.
Garnerville 6 inches, 10 a.m.
Stony Point 4.8 inches, 7:45 a.m.
Orange County
Gardnertown 5 inches, 9:42 a.m.
Monroe 6 inches, 9:30 a.m.
New Windsor 4.9 inches, 10:15 a.m.
Rock Tavern 4.3 inches, 9:30 a.m.
Salisbury Mills 5 inches, 8:45 a.m.
Westtown 4.1 inches, 9:35 a.m.
Putnam County
Brewster 5.5 inches, 10:18 a.m.
Carmel 1.8 inches, 8 a.m.
Dutchess County
Red Hook, 2.5 inches, 5 a.m. Monday
Passaic County
Hawthorne 5.3 inches, 8 a.m.
Wanaque 3.5 inches, 8 a.m.
West Milford 7 inches, noon
