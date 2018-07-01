July 4th Forecast: Some Good News, Bad News

It's July 4th will be independent weather-wise in one way, but very similar to what we've seen the last five days in another.

First, the good news. It will be a partly sunny day with just a chance of thunderstorms. The most likely time frame for any storms is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday when there's a 30 percent chance.

The evening should be storm-free, meaning fireworks celebrations and outdoor activities are not in any serious danger.

Now, the not so good news.

Yes, the heat wave will be technically over as the actual high temperature is expected to be around 85 degrees. (A heat wave is defined as three straight days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or above.)

But high humidity will make it feel like it's about 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperature with a heat index in the mid-90s. (See image above.)

The heat index is the combination of the actual temperature and humidity.

The highest heat indices will occur in the afternoon and early evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday will be similar to July 4th with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-80s. There's a chance for evening thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and possible flash flooding are likely Friday morning as a cold front arrives. The high temperature will be in the low-80s.

The passage of the cold front will result in pleasant and more comfortable days on the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid-70s. Sunday will be sunny with a high around 80.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.