Ramapo Daily Voice
Memorial Day Forecast Takes Shape As Unsettled Weather Sets In For Sunday

A satellite image Sunday morning shows precipitation overspreading the area. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A steamy Saturday will be followed by a showery Sunday, but what will Memorial Day bring?

A cold front that is south of the area has led to gusty northeasterly winds and cooler temperatures that will remain nearly steady in the 60s throughout the day.

It will be unsettled, with rain at times possible during the morning and afternoon.

The chance of rain will diminish overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Clouds will linger into Memorial Day morning, but there should be gradual clearing during the day with some sun at times during the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low-70s.

