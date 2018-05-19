Memorial Day Weekend Will Start With Sun, But Could End With Storms

Timing is everything. That's especially true when it comes to weather.

After a week-long stretch of stormy, rainy weather, skies brightened and sunshine was abundant just as many started their workweek on Monday.

But this coming Monday is Memorial Day, so if the same scenario holds true, most will have an opportunity to take advantage of it.

But not so fast.

The Memorial Day weekend could end with showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

Things will start off on a promising note with sunny days Thursday through Saturday, with plenty of sunshine each day and a high temperature around 80 degrees.

"However, increased humidity and tropical moisture working up the coast, combined with an approaching cold front, can dampen later Saturday into Monday," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul PastelokPastelok. "At some point, there may be several hours of steady to heavy rainfall for parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England."

The chance for showers and thunderstorms on both Sunday and Monday is now 40 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, and Americans will be traveling in near-record numbers, AAA reports.

“More than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in more than a dozen years,” AAA said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.