'More Active' Hurricane Season Projected For Atlantic Basin

With the June 1 start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season fast approaching, weather experts are offering their predictions on what to expect.

Researchers at North Carolina State are calling for a "significantly more active" hurricane season than the overall averages from 1950 to now, predicting 14 to 18 named storms.

Scientists at Colorado State University anticipate that the 2018 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have "a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean."

The Weather Company, an IBM business, is forecasting 13 named storms, seven hurricanes and two major hurricanes this season.

During the active 2017 hurricane season, there were 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes in the basin.

The chance of a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) hitting the East Coast in 2018 is 63 percent, according to a forecast from Colorado State University.

"As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them," the statement said. "They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

