New Round Of Snow Could Make For Slippery Evening Commute

Relief from the bitter cold is coming, but not before a round of snow is expected to sweep through the area.

The temperature will reach a high at or around 30 degrees on Monday, but clouds will increase and a bit of snow is predicted for the late afternoon and early evening, making untreated surfaces slippery. Little accumulation is expected.

The snow chance begins around 3 p.m., with a 50 percent probability of snow between then and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a low in the upper 20s.

Then comes the warmup with Tuesday's high reaching the upper 30s under partly sunny skies, followed by mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a high in the mid 30s and increasing clouds Thursday, but with a high temperature making it all the way into the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

