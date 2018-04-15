Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 34 Tickets Dished Out In Ramapo Detail
weather

New Round Of Snow For Much Of Northeast: What Will Storm Bring Here?

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the types of precipitation expected from Thursday's storm, with blue indicating snow, pink a wintry mix and green signifying rain.
A look at the types of precipitation expected from Thursday's storm, with blue indicating snow, pink a wintry mix and green signifying rain. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

While the tristate area is expected to be spared, a storm will bring snow and a wintry mix to most of upstate New York and the Northeast on Thursday.

In this region, all or mostly rain will fall. It is possible, when it rains hard, that wet snowflakes or a dash of sleet may be mixed in, according to AccuWeather.com.

Because the storm will be fast-moving, the amount of accumulating snow will be limited to a coating to 2 inches in the areas where temperatures will be at or below the freezing mark. (See image above.)

Rain is expected to arrive after 2 a.m. Thursday and continue throughout the day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 40s. Rainfall of between a tenth and quarter of an inch is possible, says the National Weather Service.

Rain could linger Thursday night before finally ending in the early morning hours of Friday.

Skies will gradually clear Friday with partly sunny skies and a high around 50.

As for those northern areas that see snow, it may not be over even after Thursday's storm.

"People from northern New York state to northwestern New England may still have another snow event or two into May," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.