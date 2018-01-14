New Storm System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow To Area

Contact Us
weather

Joe Lombardi
The Alberta Clipper storm system that is expected to affect the area overnight Monday into Tuesday could result in slippery travel with the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.
An Alberta Clipper storm system that is expected to affect the area early this week could result in slippery travel with the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.

After mostly sunny and bitterly cold days Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid 20s but wind-chill values between zero and the single digits, clouds will move in Monday night.

The snow chance starts after 1 a.m. Tuesday and increases after 9 a.m. Tuesday's high will be in the low 30s under cloudy skies with a high in the low 30s.

The snow chance continues overnight Tuesday into the day on Wednesday.

An Alberta Clipper is a low-pressure system characterized by snow squalls that sweeps southeast out of the Canadian province of Alberta. Because it is fast-moving, snow accumulation totals from clippers tend to be relatively low, usually between 1 and 3 inches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

