Ramapo Daily Voice
New Storm Update: How Much Snow Will You Get? Depends On Where You Are

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas where Winter Weather Advisories (purple) and Warnings (pink) are in effect.
Latest snowfall projections by AccuWeather.com.
Latest snowfall projections from the National Weather Service, released early Tuesday night.
Dutchess could see 9-12 inches of snow, with Poughkeepsie expected to be hit hardest.
The storm system moving through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is turning out to be pretty complicated.

Early Tuesday night, the National Weather Service dropped Winter Weather Advisories across New York City and Southern Westchester, coastal Connecticut and portions of Northeast New Jersey as warmer air is expected and a changeover to plain rain is forecast, which will lower amounts in those areas.

But it will be a different story north of I-287, where advisories are in effect for Northern Westchester and Rockland through noon Wednesday, and especially north of I-84, where warnings are in effect for Orange and Putnam until noon Wednesday, and Dutchess, where the warning lasts till 3 p.m.

Areas south of I-287 should see generally 1-2 inches of accumulation, with up to 3 inches possible. But farther north, up to 5 inches is possible in Rockland and Northern Westchester and up to 6 inches possible in Putnam, up to 7 inches in Orange and up to 9 inches to a foot in Dutchess. (See images above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

