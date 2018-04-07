Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Hiker Injured In Palisades Fall Near NY State Line Removed By Boat
weather

Parting Shot: Mix Of Snow, Rain For Morning Commute Before Warmup Starts

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system moving toward the area in this satellite image from early Monday evening.
A look at the storm system moving toward the area in this satellite image from early Monday evening. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Have you written off the spring of 2018 yet?

If you haven't, you may be tempted to Tuesday morning when snow is expected to mix with rain before a changeover to all rain, with a trace to a half-inch of snowfall accumulation in most of the tristate area.

But there is some good news on the way for later in the week.

First, here's the latest on what could be the final parting shot for a lingering winter that has overstayed its welcome like few others ever had.

Snow or a rain/snow mix will fall overnight Monday into Tuesday, generally after midnight.

A mix of rain and snow are likely during the morning commute. It will become all rain after 10 a.m. as temps eventually climb to a high in the mid-40s on a mostly cloudy day.

Total snowfall of about a trace to a half-inch is expected in areas north of New York City.

Once we get that out of the way, we'll see a gradual rise in temperatures each day, all the way to a high of around -- are you sitting? -- 70 degrees on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.