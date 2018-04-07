Parting Shot: Mix Of Snow, Rain For Morning Commute Before Warmup Starts

Have you written off the spring of 2018 yet?

If you haven't, you may be tempted to Tuesday morning when snow is expected to mix with rain before a changeover to all rain, with a trace to a half-inch of snowfall accumulation in most of the tristate area.

But there is some good news on the way for later in the week.

First, here's the latest on what could be the final parting shot for a lingering winter that has overstayed its welcome like few others ever had.

Snow or a rain/snow mix will fall overnight Monday into Tuesday, generally after midnight.

A mix of rain and snow are likely during the morning commute. It will become all rain after 10 a.m. as temps eventually climb to a high in the mid-40s on a mostly cloudy day.

Total snowfall of about a trace to a half-inch is expected in areas north of New York City.

Once we get that out of the way, we'll see a gradual rise in temperatures each day, all the way to a high of around -- are you sitting? -- 70 degrees on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

