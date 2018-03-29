Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Storm That Will Sweep Through Area

It looks like Old Man Winter didn't get the memo that the calendar has turned from March to April.

The start of the first workweek of the month will be ushered in by a quick-moving storm system that is now expected to bring 3 to 4 inches of snowfall to most of the area. Snowfall rates of around one inch per hour are possible Monday morning.

And that's no April Fool's Day joke, folks.

A look at projected snowfall totals for the storm, released by the National Weather Service early Sunday morning, can be viewed in the image above.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley, Bergen and Passaic in New Jersey and Fairfield County in Connecticut from 2 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Monday. An advisory has not been issued for Dutchess, which could see an inch or two less of snowfall. (See image above.)

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday and expect reduced visibilities at times, the National Weather Service said.

Easter Sunday, also April Fool's Day, will see a chance of showers before noon followed by a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the mid-50s.

Snow is expected to arrive around 3 a.m. Monday and continue through noontime Monday before temps climb into the mid-40s Monday afternoon.

Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected overnight, followed by another 1 to 3 inches during the day.

Showers are likely Tuesday with a high in the upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

