Quick-Moving Storm Could Bring Accumulating Snow To Area

A look at the storm system that will affect the area overnight Sunday into Monday.
A look at the storm system that will affect the area overnight Sunday into Monday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

This is no early April Fool's Day joke, folks.

Just when you thought it was safe to put away your snow and ice scrapers comes word that a storm system is expected to bring a return of wintry weather to the area overnight Sunday into Monday.

The quick-moving low-pressure system will likely bring a light accumulating snowfall to the region, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released early Saturday morning.

The storm could result in hazardous travel conditions for the Monday morning commute, the statement said.

The band of accumulating snow may be no more than 100 miles wide, so a 50-mile shift in the track could mean the difference between several inches of snow, rain or even dry weather, AccuWeather.com said.

While accumulating snow is usually rare in the spring, any snow falling overnight will have an easier time sticking to roads and sidewalks, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts.

Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid- to upper-50s.

Easter Sunday, also April Fool's Day, will see a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the mid-50s.

Snow is expected to arrive sometime after midnight and is likely through around noontime Monday. At this point, no more than an inch or so of accumulation is expected.

"However, roads and sidewalks can still become slushy and slick for a time during the day where the snow falls heavily and can overcome the effect of the strong sun," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

