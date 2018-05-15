Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Bergen County Student, Bus Driver Confirmed Dead In Highway Crash
weather

Relentless: Storm-Weary Region Will See New Rounds Of Rain, Downpours

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A stormy week will wrap up with more heavy rainfall.
A stormy week will wrap up with more heavy rainfall. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A week that has included six tornadoes in downstate New York and Connecticut will end the way it started with new rounds of rain, and some heavy downpours, for a storm-weary region.

A cloudy day Friday with a high temperature around 60 will turn into a wet one before nightfall with showers expected late in the afternoon and continuing overnight with up to a half-inch of rainfall possible. The heaviest rain will be south of New York City on Friday.

Rain arrives Saturday, on a day in which the high temperature will again be around 60. Look for thunderstorms with heavy downpours late Saturday night through the day Sunday.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

This stormy stretch will come to an end Monday with the return of an old friend: the sun. At least at times, with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.