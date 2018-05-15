Relentless: Storm-Weary Region Will See New Rounds Of Rain, Downpours

A week that has included six tornadoes in downstate New York and Connecticut will end the way it started with new rounds of rain, and some heavy downpours, for a storm-weary region.

A cloudy day Friday with a high temperature around 60 will turn into a wet one before nightfall with showers expected late in the afternoon and continuing overnight with up to a half-inch of rainfall possible. The heaviest rain will be south of New York City on Friday.

Rain arrives Saturday, on a day in which the high temperature will again be around 60. Look for thunderstorms with heavy downpours late Saturday night through the day Sunday.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

This stormy stretch will come to an end Monday with the return of an old friend: the sun. At least at times, with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

