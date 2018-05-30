Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

weather

Scattered Showers, Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Before Drop In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
The outlook for Saturday.
The outlook for Saturday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A sunny, warm start to the weekend will be followed by a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder before temperatures become much cooler.

There is a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms starting after 10 a.m. Saturday, becoming more likely in the early evening.

Saturday's high temperature will climb into the low-80s.

The shower/storm chance continues through midnight.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low temperature around 60.

The temperature won't get too much higher during the day Sunday with a high in the upper-60s under partly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

