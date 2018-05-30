Scattered Showers, Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Before Drop In Temperatures

A sunny, warm start to the weekend will be followed by a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder before temperatures become much cooler.

There is a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms starting after 10 a.m. Saturday, becoming more likely in the early evening.

Saturday's high temperature will climb into the low-80s.

The shower/storm chance continues through midnight.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low temperature around 60.

The temperature won't get too much higher during the day Sunday with a high in the upper-60s under partly sunny skies.

