Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Area

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the entire Hudson Valley with a Tornado Watch issued for some parts of the area as thunderstorms will hit the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The tornado watch was issued at 1:05 p.m. for Dutchess County as well as Litchfield County in Western Connecticut and is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The thunderstorm watch, for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange and Dutchess, is in effect until 11 p.m.

The thunderstorms will be accompanied by heavy rain, potentially damaging winds with large hail also possible.

The heaviest rain is expected from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall could bring minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. There is also a small chance for localized flash flooding.

Numerous severe storms are possible in areas shown in orange in the second image above. Scattered severe storms are possible in areas in yellow.

