Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: DOT 'Ready To Respond' To Severe Storms Headed To Hudson Valley
weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Area

Joe Lombardi
The Hudson Valley is at the center of the area expected to be slammed with severe storms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Severe weather Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the entire Hudson Valley with a Tornado Watch issued for some parts of the area as thunderstorms will hit the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The tornado watch was issued at 1:05 p.m. for Dutchess County as well as Litchfield County in Western Connecticut and is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The thunderstorm watch, for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange and Dutchess, is in effect until 11 p.m.

The thunderstorms will be accompanied by heavy rain, potentially damaging winds with large hail also possible.

The heaviest rain is expected from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall could bring minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. There is also a small chance for localized flash flooding.

Numerous severe storms are possible in areas shown in orange in the second image above. Scattered severe storms are possible in areas in yellow.

For Daily Voice's earlier report with more details on the storms, click here.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

