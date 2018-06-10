Contact Us
weather

Severe Weather Threat For Area With Gusty Storms Possible

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm pattern Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front.
There is a threat for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening ahead of the arrival of a cold front.

The cold front will come after showers overspread the area Wednesday morning. The shower chance will continue through the afternoon.

Gusty thunderstorms are most likely in areas north and west of New York City, according to the National Weather Service. Storms with strong, damaging winds are most likely early Wednesday evening.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the low-70s with more humidity.

Skies will clear overnight and Thursday will be less humid with a high around 80 under sunny skies.

