Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Showers, Storms For First Saturday Of Summer

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at Saturday's stormy weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Weather will remain unsettled on Sunday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Were you planning on heading to the beach on the first Saturday of summer?

You may want to catch a good movie instead.

That's because Saturday will be a dreary one -- cloudy, rainy, and on the cool side for this time of year, with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Showers will arrive in the morning and continue off and on through the evening.

Thunderstorms are also possible through the evening.

A total of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.

Unsettled conditions will continue on Sunday, but the arrival of a warm front from the south will increase the high temperature into the low-80s.

It will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

The sun returns Monday with a high temperature near 80.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

