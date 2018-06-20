Showers, Storms For First Saturday Of Summer

Were you planning on heading to the beach on the first Saturday of summer?

You may want to catch a good movie instead.

That's because Saturday will be a dreary one -- cloudy, rainy, and on the cool side for this time of year, with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Showers will arrive in the morning and continue off and on through the evening.

Thunderstorms are also possible through the evening.

A total of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.

Unsettled conditions will continue on Sunday, but the arrival of a warm front from the south will increase the high temperature into the low-80s.

It will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

The sun returns Monday with a high temperature near 80.

