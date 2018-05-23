Showers, Thunderstorms Moving Toward The Area - How Long Will It Last?

There is some good news for the Memorial Day weekend.

Yes, there will be showers and thunderstorms, but Memorial Day itself now looks to be precipitation-free, and could even be sunny for much of the afternoon.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect:

Saturday: Partial sunshine and more humid during the day with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon, with the showers during the evening and a higher chance of storms up until 10 p.m.

Partial sunshine and more humid during the day with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon, with the showers during the evening and a higher chance of storms up until 10 p.m. Sunday: Cloudy throughout the day with rain likely through the morning and early afternoon. The daytime high will be in the mid-60s. There could be more rain during the evening. Total rainfall of up to a half-inch is possible.

Cloudy throughout the day with rain likely through the morning and early afternoon. The daytime high will be in the mid-60s. There could be more rain during the evening. Total rainfall of up to a half-inch is possible. Memorial Day: Cloudy through the morning before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high in the low-70s. It will be partly cloudy in the evening with an overnight low around 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.