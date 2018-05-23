Contact Us
Showers, Thunderstorms Moving Toward The Area - How Long Will They Last?

Joe Lombardi
The heaviest rain this weekend is expected on Sunday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The outlook for Memorial Day. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There is some good news for the Memorial Day weekend.

Yes, there will be showers and thunderstorms, but Memorial Day itself now looks to be precipitation-free, and could even be sunny for much of the afternoon.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect:

  • Saturday: Partial sunshine and very humid during the day with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon, with the showers during the evening and a higher chance of storms up until 10 p.m. An Air Quality Alerts is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield counties.
  • Sunday: Cloudy throughout the day with rain likely through the morning and early afternoon. The daytime high will be in the mid-60s. There could be more rain during the evening. Total rainfall of up to a half-inch is possible.
  • Memorial Day: Cloudy through the morning before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high in the low-70s. It will be partly cloudy in the evening with an overnight low around 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

