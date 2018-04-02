Contact Us
Snow Joke: New Storm Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Accumulation

Joe Lombardi
A look at the snow threat for Saturday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A mix of snow and rain is expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Let's start with the good news.

Temperatures will actually become much more spring-like, starting in the middle of next week, with the last of the winter weather likely in the rearview mirror once and for all.

Now here's the not-so-good news.

Before that happens, the area is now likely to see more snowfall on back-to-back days, including a weekend storm that may bring up to 3 inches of accumulation.

After a sunny day Thursday with a high in the mid-40s (but wind-chill value between 20 and 30), there is a chance of snow in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, followed by a chance of a wintry mix until late morning. Precipitation will turn to rain as the day's high temperature climbs to around 50. There should be no more than a trace to a half-inch of snowfall accumulation.

That likely will not be the case overnight Friday into Saturday, when 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible.

The snow chance starts at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Snow becomes likely after 8 a.m. Saturday on a day in which the high temperature will only reach the mid-30s.

There could be some lingering flurries Saturday evening under cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

