Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Snow Possible Before Temperatures Rise Later In Week

It will be sunny but cold in the area Sunday as snow spreads in the Midwest.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The winter that will not end may bring one parting shot before temperatures rise later this week.

There is a chance of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday. Any precipitation would change to rain during the day Tuesday as temperatures rise into the mid-40s. Little or no accumulation is expected, according to AccuWeather.com.

It will be sunny but cold in the area Sunday as snow spreads in the Midwest. (See image above.)

Monday will bring more sun, but cold temps, with a high in the mid-40s but the wind-chill factor making it fell like it's between 20 and 30 during the morning.

Temps will climb past the 50-degree mark Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid-50s and a chance of showers.

Friday's high temperature will climb to near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

