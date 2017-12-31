Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Snowfall Projections Released For New Storm Headed To Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Snowfall projections for the storm arriving overnight Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.
Snowfall projections for the storm arriving overnight Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A coastal storm that will pack winds gusting up to 40 mph is expected to bring up to 3 inches of snowfall to the area, with as much as 6 inches possible farther south and east.

The storm should arrive overnight Wednesday and continue during the day on Thursday with a high temperature around 25 degrees and wind-chill values between 5 and 10 degrees. Snow is expected to taper off by around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are likely for extreme eastern Long Island to northeastern Maine, New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. There is the potential for anywhere from 12 to 24 inches or more of snow in Maine and New Brunswick, according to AccuWeather.com.

For snowfall projections for this area from the National Weather Service, check the image above.

The snow will be followed by potentially dangerous cold Friday into Saturday, with the high temperature around 10 degrees both days and wind chills well below zero at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.