Snowfall Projections Released For New Storm Headed To Area

A coastal storm that will pack winds gusting up to 40 mph is expected to bring up to 3 inches of snowfall to the area, with as much as 6 inches possible farther south and east.

The storm should arrive overnight Wednesday and continue during the day on Thursday with a high temperature around 25 degrees and wind-chill values between 5 and 10 degrees. Snow is expected to taper off by around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are likely for extreme eastern Long Island to northeastern Maine, New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. There is the potential for anywhere from 12 to 24 inches or more of snow in Maine and New Brunswick, according to AccuWeather.com.

For snowfall projections for this area from the National Weather Service, check the image above.

The snow will be followed by potentially dangerous cold Friday into Saturday, with the high temperature around 10 degrees both days and wind chills well below zero at times, according to the National Weather Service.

