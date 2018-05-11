Stormy Stretch: Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Bring A Bit Of Everything

If you like unpredictability, you'll love this week's weather forecast.

An unsettled pattern will bring a bit of everything straight through into the weekend: showers, rain, downpours, thunderstorms, possible flooding and even fog for good measure.

One thing that will be in short supply will be sunshine, with Monday afternoon and Thursday possible exceptions.

After a high temperature around 70 on Monday, it will warm up Tuesday into the lower-80s before a cold front will lead to a drop into mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.

The front will be accompanied by thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening with the possibility of severe conditions, including locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and large hail, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released early Monday morning.

"While the main threat is for minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, there is a small chance for localized flash flooding," the statement said.

Wednesday will start with a chance of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon.

After another cloudy day Thursday with some peeks of sun, showers will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"After a relatively warm and dry start to the month of May, the pattern has become much more humid and wet heading into the middle of the month across the Northeast," AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.