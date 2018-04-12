Stormy Sunday, Monday: Cold, Rainfall Up To 3 Inches, Freezing Drizzle

Don't adjust your calendar.

But it definitely does feel more like mid-February than mid-April, especially following a stretch of back-to-back days of true spring weather.

That trend will continue the next couple of days with heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, brisk winds and even the possibility of freezing rain in areas farther north.

The potential for pockets of freezing rain and drizzle into Sunday evening, mainly in higher elevations, is for Northern Westchester, Putnam Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Northern Fairfield and Western Passaic. A glaze of ice accretion is possible.

A period of moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast from late Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall should start after 3 p.m. Sunday on a cloudy and cold day with the high temperature in the low- to mid-30s but the wind-chill factor making it feel more like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

Rain, heavy at times, continues Monday on a breezy day with a thunderstorm possible. The high temperature will rise to the mid-50s but wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour will make it feel colder.

Forecast rainfall amounts from Sunday night through Monday is shown in the image above. An average of about 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Southern Westchester, coastal Connecticut and Northeast New Jersey. (See second image above.) Minor to locally moderate flooding is possible during the times of high tide Sunday night and Monday morning, generally from 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.

There could be scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.