Super Scorcher: Record-Breaking Temps Possible With Heat Index Of 100

Get set for a dramatic warmup.

Combined heat and humidity on Father's Day as well as Monday will make it feel significantly hotter than the actual temperatures.

Monday will be especially hot with an actual higher temperature in the low-90s that could be record-breaking, and the heat index making it feel like it's around 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are expected to be issued for Monday.

Sunday's high will climb into the upper-80s under plenty of sunshine with the heat index hitting 95 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and again in the evening, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"Heat of this magnitude is not uncommon for this part of the season, but intense June sunshine can make it feel worse than a similar hot and humid spell in August or September when the sun is weaker," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

