Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 11-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Hudson Valley
weather

Super Scorcher: Record-Breaking Temps Possible With Heat Index Of 100

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Heat advisories are expected to be issued for Monday with real-feel temperatures expected to hit triple digits. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the criteria for issuing heat advisories. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get set for a dramatic warmup.

Combined heat and humidity on Father's Day as well as Monday will make it feel significantly hotter than the actual temperatures.

Monday will be especially hot with an actual higher temperature in the low-90s that could be record-breaking, and the heat index making it feel like it's around 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are expected to be issued for Monday.

Sunday's high will climb into the upper-80s under plenty of sunshine with the heat index hitting 95 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and again in the evening, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"Heat of this magnitude is not uncommon for this part of the season, but intense June sunshine can make it feel worse than a similar hot and humid spell in August or September when the sun is weaker," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.