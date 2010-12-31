Think This Is Cold? Wait 'Till Later This Week

On the heels of one of the coldest New Year's Eves in recent memory comes word that, believe it or not, it's going to get colder.

"Saturday morning, in particular, will be the coldest day of this stretch that began back on Christmas," leading tri-state meteorologist Joe Cioffi said Sunday afternoon.

"There is no question that a major storm is going to develop Wednesday night and Thursday along the Atlantic seaboard," Cioffi said. "All the models have it. The upper air supports it.

"The storm will usher in the coldest of the arctic air yet Friday and Saturday, with temperatures dropping to below zero in many locations."

Even worse, Cioffi said, "winds and wind chills will be at or below zero for at least 48 hours beginning Thursday night and lasting into Saturday."

Although the deep freeze is certain, the "big question left to be answered," involves snow, he said.

"Right now all the models suggest that snows will be confined to coastal New Jersey to Long Island and Connecticut eastward," Cioffi said.

However, he said, "the situation is very muddled at this point: We are dealing with a rather unusual situation here with unprecedented arctic air, so we may be wise to expect an unusual outcome.

"I would not expect the situation to become clear for another few days yet, if at all, until the last minute," Cioffi said.

