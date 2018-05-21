Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Hit By Pickup Truck In Nyack
This Is 'Literally Worst Place To Be' During Storms, Says Weather Service

Video of lightning hitting a tree in Tyler, TX at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School. Video from Felipe Natera VIA https://www.facebook.com/TVWeatherman/videos/947605325275013/?fref=nf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzz0ubICx8c
Video of lightning hitting a tree in Tyler, TX at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School. Video from Felipe Natera VIA https://www.facebook.com/TVWeatherman/videos/947605325275013/?fref=nf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzz0ubICx8c Video Credit: Bishop Gorman School
Thunderstorms. Photo Credit: File photo

During a thunderstorm, this is literally the worst place to be, according to the National Weather Service:

Standing under a tree.

⚡️During a thunderstorm - even sitting in a parked car under a tree is dangerous due to falling limbs from lightning and wind.

⚡️Imagine how many people don't know this?

