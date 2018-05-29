Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
weather

Thunderstorms Could Bring Heavy Rainfall, Flooding

Joe Lombardi
Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall Friday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall Friday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The start of June will be a stormy one.

With humid air in place, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall on Friday.

While it won't be widespread, there is a threat for isolated flash flooding, especially within urban and poor drainage areas, the National Weather Service said.

The gray day has started with fog engulfing the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday with visibilities of one-quarter of a mile or less at times that could make travel very difficult.

Friday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

The storm chance lessens but continues overnight, with areas of fog returning with patchy fog before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Showers are likely, mainly after noon, on Saturday, with up to a half-inch of precipitation possible. The high temperature will be in the upper-70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with a high temperature around 70.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

