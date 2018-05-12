Thunderstorms Will Bring Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds With Hail Possible

Get ready for a stormy evening commute on Tuesday.

A cold front passing through the area is expected to bring thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, potentially damaging winds with large hail also possible, the National Weather Service says.

Winds gusts up to 65 miles per hour and 1-inch hail are possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The heaviest rain is expected from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall could bring minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. There is also a small chance for localized flash flooding.

Numerous severe storms are possible in areas shown in orange in the image above. Scattered severe storms are possible in areas in yellow.

Temperatures will rise to the 80-degree mark ahead of the arrival of the cold front, which will lead to a drop in temperatures into mid- to upper-60s for the high on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see a chance of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.