Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Thunderstorms Will Bring Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds With Hail Possible

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Numerous severe storms are possible in areas shown in orange. Scattered severe storms are possible in areas in yellow.
Numerous severe storms are possible in areas shown in orange. Scattered severe storms are possible in areas in yellow. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get ready for a stormy evening commute on Tuesday.

A cold front passing through the area is expected to bring thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, potentially damaging winds with large hail also possible, the National Weather Service says.

Winds gusts up to  65 miles per hour and 1-inch hail are possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The heaviest rain is expected from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall could bring minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. There is also a small chance for localized flash flooding.

Numerous severe storms are possible in areas shown in orange in the image above. Scattered severe storms are possible in areas in yellow.

Temperatures will rise to the 80-degree mark ahead of the arrival of the cold front, which will lead to a drop in temperatures into mid- to upper-60s for the high on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see a chance of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.