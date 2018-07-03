Contact Us
Torrential Downpours Could Impact Morning Commute

Joe Lombardi
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southern-most parts of the area, including southern Westchester and coastal Fairfield County, overnight into Friday afternoon.
Eager for relief from the heat?

It's coming.

But at something of a price as torrential downpours could impact the morning commute.

A cold front will slice into the hot and humid airmass Friday morning, resulting in heavy downpours.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southern-most parts of the area, including southern Westchester and coastal Fairfield County. (Areas in image above shown in green.)

The watch, starting at 2 a.m. Friday, lasts until late Friday afternoon. Rainfall rates of one to two inch per hour are possible.

The chance for storms starts at midnight Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be mainly before 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible Friday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

The passage of the cold front will result in comfortable conditions for the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 80.

Sunday will also see clear skies with a high temperature in the low-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

