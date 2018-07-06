Contact Us
Tropical Storm Chris Expected To Become Hurricane: Latest Path Projection

Joe Lombardi
A look at Chris' projected path through week's end.
A look at Chris' projected path through week's end. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Tropical Storm Chris, situated off the Carolina Coast, is gaining strength and expected to become a hurricane later in the day Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, is not expected to increase from Category 1 hurricane level.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect and Chris' current projected path is taking it far enough off the coast as it moves up the coast through week's end to make significant damage unlikely. (See image above.)

The National Hurricane Center is warning of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions during the next few days off the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states.

Beachgoers at tristate area beaches may also notice an uptick in surf activity as the storm passes by later this week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

