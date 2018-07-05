Tropical Storm Chris Swirls Off Atlantic Coast: Will It Impact Area?

One of the first tropical storms of the 2018 hurricane season seems to be trying to make up its mind.

The storm, called Chris, is swirling off the Atlantic Coast after gaining strength from the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. It is expected to move very little through Monday, according to AccuWeather.com.

A man died after reportedly ignoring the “No Swimming” flags posted in the rough surf off Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on Saturday. Seas are expected to become too dangerous for operators of small craft off the coast of the Carolinas.

Now, the focus is on where Tropical Storm Chris will be headed after Monday.

It may further strengthen into a hurricane, but "the more likely scenario is that the storm gets swept away from the Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

There's also another scenario, Sosnowski said.

"The other scenario is that the push of cooler air is not as strong and the storm fails to get steered off to the northeast," he said. "Chris may then just continue to meander off the coast or attempt to creep back toward the Southeast coast later next week."

Without knowing what track Chris will take, the current forecast for the tristate area calls for plenty of sun on Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the 80s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts after noontime on Tuesday. The storm chance continues through midnight.

