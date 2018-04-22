Wednesday Washout: Heavy Rainfall With Possible Thunderstorms

A storm system will bring heavy rain to the area with thunderstorms possible overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday.

Steady rain is expected to arrive around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will continue into Wednesday morning, with thunderstorms possible after 9 a.m., before tapering off during Wednesday afternoon. But there's a chance of more rain through late Wednesday night.

Average rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch or more. (See image above.)

Wednesday's high will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-60s.

