Wednesday Washout: Heavy Rainfall With Possible Thunderstorms

A storm system will bring heavy rain to the area with thunderstorms possible overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday.
Steady rain is expected to arrive around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain will continue into Wednesday morning, with thunderstorms possible after 9 a.m., before tapering off during Wednesday afternoon. But there's a chance of more rain through late Wednesday night.
Average rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch or more. (See image above.)
Wednesday's high will be in the mid-50s.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-60s.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.