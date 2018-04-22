Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Wednesday Washout: Heavy Rainfall With Possible Thunderstorms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Average rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch or more. for the entire region.
Average rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch or more. for the entire region. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system will bring heavy rain to the area with thunderstorms possible overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday.

Steady rain is expected to arrive around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will continue into Wednesday morning, with thunderstorms possible after 9 a.m., before tapering off during Wednesday afternoon. But there's a chance of more rain through late Wednesday night.

Average rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch or more. (See image above.)

Wednesday's high will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.