Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Wet Mess: A Royally Rainy Weekend Could Bring New Rounds Of Storms

Joe Lombardi
The weekend washout will include heavy downpours. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected rainfall totals. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Don't adjust your calendar. It really is the middle of May.

But a nearly stationary front situated to the south of the area means a large swath of moisture will bring more rain than was projected with as much as an inch of rainfall this weekend. The rain and cloud will also result in raw temperatures on Saturday, with the high temperature in the mid-50s.

Rain and showers will continue throughout the day with patchy fog after noontime and thunderstorms also possible through the overnight hours.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. The temperature will climb, with the daytime high in the upper 70s.

On Monday, clouds will give way to what's been a rare sight the last week: sunshine. A partly cloudy day will also see a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

