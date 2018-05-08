Will Showers, Thunderstorms Clear Out For Mother's Day?

Those who have the chance to enjoy the pleasant weather on Friday should take advantage of it, because Mother's Day weekend will be a cloudy and wet one.

But there is a bit of good news for moms and their families. Following a Saturday that will be marked by rain with thunderstorms possible, the current forecast calls for rain to taper off Sunday morning.

Following dry, sunny weather Friday, the rain chance starts in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning.

Showers are likely throughout Saturday morning and afternoon with the thunderstorm chance starting at around 2 p.m. Saturday's high temperature will struggle to hit the 60-degree mark.

Showers will continue during the afternoon and through Saturday evening, as will the possibility of storms.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30-percent chance of showers Sunday, but mainly before noon. Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low-60s.

There's a slight chance for more showers Sunday evening.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high around 70.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.