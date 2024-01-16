Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Rockland As New Storm Nears

Daily Voice
A look at areas where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect (shown in purple).
A look at areas where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect (shown in purple). Photo Credit: National Weather Service

This story has been updated.

As an Alberta Clipper system approaches the area, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the tristate area.

With between 2 and 4 inches of accumulation expected south of I-84, the advisory is in effect for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Bergen and Passaic counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday in Dutchess. The advisory does not yet include Southern Westchester or Fairfield.

Areas north of I-84, including Dutchess as well as northern Orange and Putnam counties could see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of accumulation.

Snow is expected to arrive sometime after 8 a.m. Tuesday and may initially be light before becoming steadier through Tuesday evening.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions and be prepared for reduced visibilities at times, the weather service said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

