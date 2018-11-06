40 New Sears, Kmart Store Closures Announced, Including Three In NY

Less than a month after it filed for bankruptcy and announced the closures of 142 Sears and Kmart stores, Sears Holdings is saying it's planning to close another 40 stores in February.

The new round of closures means there will be roughly 660 Sears and Kmart stores still open.

Liquidation sales at the 40 locations set to close will start late next week.

There are three stores slated to shut down in New York among those 40:

Kmart 805 New York Ave., Huntington

Sears, 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

Sears, 21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown

The one store in Connecticut in the new round of closures is a Sears at 470 Lewis Ave. in Meriden.

Sears, once the world's largest retailer, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15.

Among the store closures announced then were two in the Hudson Valley: at 75 West Route 59 in Nanuet and at 600 Lee Boulevard in Yorktown.

Two closures of two Sears stores in Connecticut were also announced then: at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford and 850 Hartford Turnpike in Waterford (Lands' End).

Among Kmart store closures announced Oct. 15 were five in New York, including the Kmart at 987 Route 6 in Mahopac. No Kmart closures in Connecticut are scheduled.

The other New York Sears closures announced then were:

1111 Franklin Avenue, Garden City (Lands' End)

Route 394 & Hunt Boulevard, Lakewood

The other four New York Kmart closures announced then were:

8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia

2590 Military Road, Niagara Falls

349 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

93 West Campbell Road, Schenectady

The 125-year-old company, which has not turned a profit since 2010, had a $134 million debt payment due last month that it previously reported it cannot cover.

