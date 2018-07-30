Brookstone To Close Mall Locations

Sorry shoppers, no more chair massages in the malls -- Brookstone announced Thursday it will be closing all of its mall locations.

The retailer made the following announcement on Twitter:

"Today, we made the difficult decision to close our remaining mall store locations – but the Brookstone you know and love is not going away. We will continue to offer the same great product quality and variety in our 35 airport stores and online at Brookstone.com. We are grateful to all our mall store employees and managers who have contributed so much over the years."

In the area, Brookstone has stores in the Danbury Mall, Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack and The Westchester in White Plains.

Brookstone in 2014 filed for bankruptcy before being sold to Chinese company Sanpower Group for $136 million. Still, it filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

