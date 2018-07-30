Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man At Large After Fleeing From Police
business

Brookstone To Close Mall Locations

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brookstone announced its mall locations will shutter.
Brookstone announced its mall locations will shutter. Photo Credit: Brookstone Facebook

Sorry shoppers, no more chair massages in the malls -- Brookstone announced Thursday it will be closing all of its mall locations.

The retailer made the following announcement on Twitter:

"Today, we made the difficult decision to close our remaining mall store locations – but the Brookstone you know and love is not going away. We will continue to offer the same great product quality and variety in our 35 airport stores and online at Brookstone.com. We are grateful to all our mall store employees and managers who have contributed so much over the years."

In the area, Brookstone has stores in the Danbury Mall, Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack and The Westchester in White Plains.

Brookstone in 2014 filed for bankruptcy before being sold to Chinese company Sanpower Group for $136 million. Still, it filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.