CBS Names Pace University Grad As Interim President/CEO After Ouster Of Les Moonves

The CBS Corporation has just named a Pace University graduate as its interim president and chief executive officer.

Joseph Ianniello, who was chief operating officer of CBS, takes over for Les Moonves, who resigned late Sunday after new allegations of sexual abuse by six women were published in a story in the New Yorker.

“Leslie Moonves will depart as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as President and Acting CEO while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor,” CBS said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The 50-year-old Ianniello is a member of the Pace Board of Trustees and the field house at Pace's Pleasantville campus, the flagship of the university's athletic program, is named in his honor.

Ianniello earned a Bachelors of Business Administration at Pace and was a member of the universitys football team and the Alpha Chi Epsilon fraternity on campus. He earned an MBA at Columbia University.

He joined CBS in 1997 as director of financial planning.

A Brooklyn native, Ianniello frequently mentors Pace students and has visited Pace's Lubin School of Business to share career and industry advice with Pace students.

CBS had extended Ianniello's contract through 2022 last year.

