business

Facebook Opens Pop-Ups In Macy's Stores

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Facebook is opening up small business pop-up locations throughout the country.
Facebook is opening up small business pop-up locations throughout the country. Photo Credit: Facebook

While traditional brick-and-mortar retail locations continue to survive on life support, social media giant Facebook is going in the opposite direction, opening a series of pop-up stores at Macy’s throughout the country.

Facebook is opening small business pop-up locations at nine Macy’s stores, marking the social media giant’s first foray into traditional retail sales. The stores will highlight nearly 100 brands that are sold and popular on social media, allowing entrepreneurs the opportunity to expand their businesses.

The stores will be open through the holiday season, and housed in “The Market” a space that was created by Macy’s last year in an effort to spotlight burgeoning small and local businesses.

The Facebook pop-up will appear at Macy's locations in New York City, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

According to a Tech Crunch report , Facebook is also planning an elaborate ad campaign in New York City for the next several weeks that will feature hundreds of ad units with dozens of designs over 115 locations in New York.

“All over the world people are running businesses, big and small, that inspiring stories and we want to help them succeed,” Facebook’s Director of North America Marketing Michelle Klein said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the world’s biggest retailers to bring some of those businesses to a physical store this holiday season.

“Macy’s shoppers will have the chance to meet businesses like Love Your Melon that sells hats and apparel to help in the fight against pediatric cancer, or Charleston Gourmet Burger Company that started from a backyard barbecue and has expanded to reach customers in all 50 states.”

