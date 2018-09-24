Fake Lease In Rockland Leads To $4.4M Lawsuit Against Salesman

An Eastchester man is being sued in White Plains federal bankruptcy court for $4.4 over an alleged photocopier scheme, according to this report by Westfair.

Executex Inc., a Hawthorne photocopy distributor he represented, has accused Joseph Holzberg of pocketing $436,000 in commissions on phony photocopy leases.

Holzberg has filed for bankruptcy protection, and both times he failed to mention a significant debt, the report said.

His conduct, the complaint states, “was wantonly dishonest, evinced a high degree of moral turpitude and was undertaken with criminal indifference to his civil obligations.”

Executex makes a profit from service agreements and later reselling the equipment.

The 52-year-old Holzberg was an independent contractor from 2012 to 2017 and was paid $435,518 in commissions on about $1 million in sales, the report said.

Holzberg found a way to bypass procedures by forging contracts and delivery certificates and stashing most of the machines in self-storage facilities in Rockland County.

Click here to read the complete Westfair report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.