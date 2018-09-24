Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: NY Amber Alert: Seen Her Or This Car?
business

Fake Lease In Rockland Leads To $4.4M Lawsuit Against Salesman

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Holzberg
Joseph Holzberg Photo Credit: Westfair

An Eastchester man is being sued in White Plains federal bankruptcy court for $4.4 over an alleged photocopier scheme, according to this report by Westfair.

Executex Inc., a Hawthorne photocopy distributor he represented, has accused Joseph Holzberg of pocketing $436,000 in commissions on phony photocopy leases.

Holzberg has filed for bankruptcy protection, and both times he failed to mention a significant debt, the report said.

His conduct, the complaint states, “was wantonly dishonest, evinced a high degree of moral turpitude and was undertaken with criminal indifference to his civil obligations.”

Executex makes a profit from service agreements and later reselling the equipment.

The 52-year-old Holzberg was an independent contractor from 2012 to 2017 and was paid $435,518 in commissions on about $1 million in sales, the report said.

Holzberg found a way to bypass procedures by forging contracts and delivery certificates and stashing most of the machines in self-storage facilities in Rockland County.

Click here to read the complete Westfair report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.