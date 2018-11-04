First Area Stop & Shop With New Branding To Debut This Week

The first Stop & Shop with a new look is set to open up in the area this week.

Following the announcement of its intention to introduce a new brand concept at more than 400 locations in the Northeast, the first in the Hudson Valley is scheduled to open up Friday on Route 6 in Mahopac.

According to Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan, the new look will “reflect a more customer-centric strategy, based on convenience,” as well as a wider selection of fresh, local food products. Improvements reportedly include an in-store smoker, poke bowl and taqueria stations. The test market has been scheduled to be opened in Hartford before spreading to the rest of the region.

At the 49,155-square-foot Mahopac location, there will be a gourmet cheese section available to customers, a hot bar and sushi section. The store is expected to create more than 100 full and part-time jobs locally.

There will be a grand opening beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, at 1001 Route 6 in Mahopac.

“Our Mahopac Stop & Shop will be the first in New York State to feature our new floor plan and our new logo,” officials stated while announcing the grand opening. “These enhancements are the first step in Stop & Shop's journey towards repositioning our brand for future success and in helping Mahopac residents enjoy better food and better lives.”

Other proposed improvements for Stop & Shop locations in the Northeast include a do-it-yourself olive oil and vinegar blender, a more seamless “Scan It!” experience and online or mobile shopping options.

In a statement, McGowan said that the company “recognizes that our customer is changing, and we’re evolving our entire shopping experience to better serve them.”

“They’re focused on getting back to their lives, juggling many responsibilities, and we want to make grocery shopping even easier and faster for them. Hartford is the first step in our journey towards repositioning our brand for future success and in helping our communities enjoy better food and better lives.”

