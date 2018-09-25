Frank Pepe's Ranked Best Pizzeria In America

A nuanced sauce. Quality toppings. Flavorful and savory crust.

Frank Pepe's, with three locations in Fairfield and Westchester counties, has it all and more, earning the acclaimed restaurant the top spot on Daily Meal's list of 101 best pizzerias in America.

The "checklist destination" originally opened in New Haven in 1925 specializing in Napoletana-style pizza by Frank Pepe himself. He later opened six other locations around Connecticut, Westchester, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, all of which use Pepe's original recipes for the coal-fired pies.

Frank Pepe's Fairfield County locations are in Fairfield and Danbury. Pepe's also has a restaurant in Westchester, in Yonkers, as well as six other locations, in addition to New Haven.

No matter which one you go to, the Daily Meal says, the clam pie is "the move."

"This is a Northeastern pizza genre unto its own, and Pepe's is the best of all — freshly shucked, briny littleneck clams, an intense dose of garlic, olive oil, oregano and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano atop a charcoal-colored crust," the site said.

"It's a combination that makes this pie one of the most iconic dishes in America."

Feeling adventurous? Add bacon. And expect to wait if you arrive before noon on a weekend.

Apparently, though, it's worth it.

