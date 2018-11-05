Contact Us
business

Google Plans To Add 12K NYC Jobs, Nears Deal For New Manhattan Office

Google
Google Photo Credit: Google homepage screen grab

Google is close to a deal for a large office building in Manhattan's West Village as part of moves that would increase its number of New York City-based workers by 12,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Google also plans to expand its $2 billion Chelsea Market office building, increasing Google's total number of jobs in the city to 20,000. Google now has 7,000 workers in Manhattan

The 1.3 million-square-foot West Village building would house 8,500 employees and the planned Chelsea Market expansion of 300,000 square feet, along with 250,000 square feet of office space at Pier 57, would accommodate 3,500 workers, the Journal reported.

Google's move comes as Amazon is considering dividing its second headquarters with one of the new sites possibly being in New York City. That move would bring 25,000 new jobs to Manhattan.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said if Amazon came to New York, he would call himself "Amazon Cuomo."

