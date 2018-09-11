Hiring For The Holidays: Target Adding 120K Seasonal Employees

With the holidays fast approaching, Target is bolstering its ranks in advance of what they expect to be the busiest shopping season yet.

Target announced that it will be hiring approximately 120,000 seasonal team members to serve guests at their 1,839 stores nationwide - marking a 20 percent increase from last year’s commitment. They will also be opening up 7,500 seasonal positions at their distribution and fulfillment centers to replenish products and fill online orders.

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 16, Target will be offering the season employees a minimum hourly wage of $12 an hour for all team members, including seasonal hires. According to Target, store team members will help stock the hottest holiday toys and decorations, and help our guests to find the perfect products for every occasion.

“With the growing demand for our popular Drive Up and Order Pickup services and expanded ship-from-store capabilities, we’ll nearly double the number of stores hires to help fulfill these orders. And team members at our (Distribution Centers and fulfillment centers will process freight to stores and fulfill Target.com orders, including receiving, packing and loading, to make sure products reach our guests quickly.”

In addition to the hourly wage, Target is touting its benefits package for seasonal employees, which includes a 10 percent discount, additional holiday pay on Christmas and Thanksgiving, as well as flexible schedules that will allow team members to work a variety of hours.

Those interested in applying for a season position at Target can do so online.

