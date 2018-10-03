Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer, will close 700 stores nationwide, including four in New York, after filing for bankruptcy.

It has more than 3,200 stores and nearly 10,000 employees in the U.S. and in recent years had aggressively expanded its retail footprint.

That rapid expansion of stores, including locations often close to each other, resulted in "cannibalization" of sales, the company said.

The four New York locations closing are:

Old Country Road, Plainview

Hylan Blvd, Staten Island

Avenue U, Brooklyn

Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

