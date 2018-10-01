Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Makeover: Roll Out Of 'Refreshed' Format Includes $70M Renovation Of Stores

The Super Stop & Shop in Wayne sold a winning Powerball ticket.
Stop & Shop stores throughout the area and the country are set to get a makeover.

Stop & Shop announced its intention to introduce a new brand concept at more than 400 locations in the Northeast.

The initial rollout is scheduled to begin in Connecticut with 21 stores, followed by a $70 million renovation of all the company’s grocery stores.

According to Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan, the new look will “reflect a more customer-centric strategy, based on convenience,” as well as a wider selection of fresh, local food products. Improvements reportedly include an in-store smoker, poke bowl and taqueria stations. The test market has been scheduled to be opened in Hartford before spreading to the rest of the region.

Other proposed improvements for Stop & Shop locations in the Northeast include a do-it-yourself olive oil and vinegar blender, a more seamless “Scan It!” experience and online or mobile shopping options.

In a statement, McGowan said that the company “recognizes that our customer is changing, and we’re evolving our entire shopping experience to better serve them.”

“They’re focused on getting back to their lives, juggling many responsibilities, and we want to make grocery shopping even easier and faster for them. Hartford is the first step in our journey towards repositioning our brand for future success and in helping our communities enjoy better food and better lives.”

